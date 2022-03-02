JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €19.50 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been given a €19.50 ($21.91) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) target price on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.39 ($18.41).

Shares of ENGI traded down €1.88 ($2.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €12.39 ($13.92). The stock had a trading volume of 23,627,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.79.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

