JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target to €87.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €82.00 ($92.13) to €87.00 ($97.75) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CODYY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($87.64) to €76.00 ($85.39) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($78.65) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

