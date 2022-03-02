JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,500 ($33.54) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($43.74) to GBX 3,130 ($42.00) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,426.54.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.