JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $32.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

