JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $32.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
