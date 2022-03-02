JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £159.90

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.10 ($228.23) to £159.90 ($214.54) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10,991.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. 91,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,333. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

