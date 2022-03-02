JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.38) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.31).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 444.95 ($5.97) on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 263.50 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 451.55 ($6.06). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

