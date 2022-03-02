JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON JEMI traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 135.14 ($1.81). The company had a trading volume of 367,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.43. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 133.50 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($2.08).
