JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JEMI traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 135.14 ($1.81). The company had a trading volume of 367,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.43. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 133.50 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($2.08).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

