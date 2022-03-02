JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $152.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.08), with a volume of 1460279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.72).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 661.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.04. The company has a market cap of £62.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other JPMorgan Russian Securities news, insider Ashley Dunster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.32) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($41,593.99).

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

