JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,158,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,643,000 after buying an additional 166,159 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

