Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys 23,600 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Okta comprises 2.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Okta by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.14. The stock had a trading volume of 103,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,818. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.51 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

