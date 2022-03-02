Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 1.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $10.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.66. 20,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.49 and its 200-day moving average is $372.48. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $267.08 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

