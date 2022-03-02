Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 859 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,416 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.21. 130,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,473. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.78. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of -84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

