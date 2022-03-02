KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $98.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $795,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,172,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.