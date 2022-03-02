KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $801.67 million, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $20,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

