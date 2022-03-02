KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,919,000 after purchasing an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.