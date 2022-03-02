KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 918,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

