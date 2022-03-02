Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Kforce by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Kforce by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,493. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

