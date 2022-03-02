KickToken Market Capitalization Hits $2.42 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $245,436.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,643,401 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

