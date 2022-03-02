Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $179,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

