Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 206.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after buying an additional 81,627 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.99%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.