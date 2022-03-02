Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,638 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 76.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,551,000 after purchasing an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Old Republic International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

