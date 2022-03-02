Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,595,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

NYSE:J opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

