Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.96 ($14.56).

KCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.65) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR KCO opened at €12.09 ($13.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.85. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €8.38 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.