Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNRRY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($106.74) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.