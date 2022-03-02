Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 535,601 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,582,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,436,000 after buying an additional 217,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSS. Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

