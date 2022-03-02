Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 2,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNCRY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Konecranes from €46.00 ($51.69) to €47.00 ($52.81) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Konecranes from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

