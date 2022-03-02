Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $18.68

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.68, but opened at $20.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 33,373 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,501. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

