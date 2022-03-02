Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Kroger stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

