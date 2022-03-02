Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $430.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 14,356 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 312,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

