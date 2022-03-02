L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

