L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Increases Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NYSE:LHX opened at $255.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.10. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $182.24 and a 12-month high of $261.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

