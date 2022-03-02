Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.36. 59,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

