Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Lowered to $135.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

