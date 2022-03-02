Landbox Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $53,488.80 and approximately $18.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 44.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.98 or 0.06749441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,594.58 or 1.00286529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

