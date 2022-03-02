Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.52. The company had a trading volume of 313,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $227.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

