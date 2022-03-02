LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Trading Down 0.9%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

