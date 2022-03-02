Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

Lear stock opened at $143.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.13. Lear has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

