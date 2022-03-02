Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 7.7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.39. 17,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,184,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after buying an additional 596,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after buying an additional 520,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 166.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,233,000 after buying an additional 366,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

