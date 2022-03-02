Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 169 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 59,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,234. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

