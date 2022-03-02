Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 94,015 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 59.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.