Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 94,015 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 59.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
