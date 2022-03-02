LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.61. LG Display shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 4,185 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
