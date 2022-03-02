LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.