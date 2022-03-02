LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.
LHCG stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
