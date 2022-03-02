LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 207,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,387. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

