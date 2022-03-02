Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells $93,178.96 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of LGND stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
