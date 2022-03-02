Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells $93,178.96 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

