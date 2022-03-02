Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 125,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,169 shares.The stock last traded at $24.68 and had previously closed at $25.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $1,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 737.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,145 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

