Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €335.00 by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €335.00 ($376.40) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) price objective on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($362.92) price objective on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €294.85 ($331.29).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €254.75 ($286.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79. Linde has a 12-month low of €202.70 ($227.75) and a 12-month high of €309.35 ($347.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €281.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €276.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

