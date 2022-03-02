LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $392,826 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

