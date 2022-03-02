Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.86) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.78).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.78 ($0.61) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.69 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.15. The company has a market cap of £32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($315,309.27). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,195.01).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

