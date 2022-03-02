Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

