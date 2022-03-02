Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Local Bounti.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOCL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LOCL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

